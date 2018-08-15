The Latest: Stauber wins Minnesota US House GOP primary

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on Minnesota's primary election (all times local):

9:24 p.m.

Pete Stauber has won the GOP primary for the northeastern Minnesota congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Rick Nolan.

Stauber, a St. Louis County Commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, defeated former Duluth School Board member Harry Robb Welty on Tuesday to advance to a general election contest that's seen as one of the Republicans' best chances anywhere in the country of picking up a House seat now held by a Democrat.

The 8th District was once a Democratic stronghold but has evolved into a swing district.

Stauber's campaign got a boost from visits in June by President Donald Trump and last week by Vice President Mike Pence. Trump carried the district by 15 percentage points in 2016.

9:14 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison has won Minnesota's Democratic primary for attorney general.

Ellison defeated four other candidates to win Tuesday's primary days after a former girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse. Ellison denied the allegation.

Ellison decided to give up his safe Minneapolis-area seat to try for attorney general when incumbent Lori Swanson ran for governor. He said it was a chance to make a difference in pushing back against some of President Donald Trump's policies that he says are hurting people.

In 2006, Ellison became the first Muslim elected to Congress. He is also vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Republicans haven't held the Minnesota attorney general seat for more than half a century.

9:10 p.m.

Jennifer Zielinski has won a three-way Republican primary for the Minnesota seat in Congress being vacated by Keith Ellison.

The 35-year-old Zielinski had the GOP endorsement over two little-known rivals. She is a business services worker for Allina Health who hasn't held elected office before.

The Minneapolis-area seat is so reliably liberal that a Republican hasn't held it since 1960. Zielinski will face state Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Democratic winner.

Ellison was leaving the seat to run for state attorney general.

8:59 p.m.

Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar, the nation's first Somali-American legislator, has won a crowded Democratic primary to replace Rep. Keith Ellison in Congress.

Omar's victory Tuesday all but ensures she'll set another historic mark as the first Somali-American in Congress. Minnesota's 5th Congressional District includes Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs that tilt heavily Democratic.

Omar positioned herself as the best-equipped to counter President Donald Trump's administration. She rose to national prominence after winning her legislative seat in 2016.

The first-term lawmaker defeated former state House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher (KEL'-uh-hur), state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray and others.

Ellison triggered a scramble for the seat when he filed a last-minute run for Minnesota attorney general.

8:37 p.m.

Sen. Tina Smith has won Minnesota's Democratic primary to finish the final two years of former Sen. Al Franken's term.

Smith took her spot in the Senate in January after Franken resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. She was the state's lieutenant governor before Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her to the seat.

She defeated several Democrats to clinch the party's nomination, including Richard Painter, the former GOP ethics attorney whose profile rose as a strident critic of President Donald Trump.

Smith is a longtime political operative in Minnesota.

8:30 p.m.

Minnesota state Rep. Jim Newberger has won the GOP primary to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Newberger beat three other candidates Tuesday but faces an uphill battle in November against the popular Klobuchar, who is seeking a third term in the Senate. Klobuchar easily won her primary.

Klobuchar won her first two terms by at least 20 percentage points and has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2020.

Newberger, a paramedic from Becker, has served three terms in the Minnesota House.

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in Minnesota's primary election.

It's Minnesota's busiest primary in recent memory, with races for governor, both Senate seats and three contested congressional races.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, Attorney General Lori Swanson and state Rep. Erin Murphy all had plausible paths to victory in the Democratic primary to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton. On the Republican side, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty carried big advantages in money and name recognition against Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.

Democratic Senate appointee Tina Smith is trying to nail down the nomination to finish the last two years of Al Franken's term. And Keith Ellison, the first Muslim in Congress, is running for attorney general.

2:35 p.m.

The city of Minneapolis is bearing out expectations of strong turnout for Minnesota's high-interest primary election.

The city clerk's office says turnout by early Tuesday afternoon was already well beyond that of the last three primary elections. The city website showed more than 43,000 voters had cast ballots, compared to a little over 35,000 in the 2016 primary and about 29,000 in 2014.

And that's with several hours of voting to go.

Tuesday's ballot had primaries in both parties for two U.S. Senate seats and for governor, and several highly competitive congressional races around the state.

12:25 p.m.

Some polling places are reporting solid turnout as voters go to the polls on this primary election day.

At Peace Lutheran Church in Plymouth, voter Diane Anthony weighed in on the Democratic race for governor. The 54-year-old mother of two describes herself as a moderate Democrat who always votes.

Anthony cast her ballot for Attorney General Lori Swanson. She says late accusations that Swanson had pressured staffers in her office to volunteer for her campaign did not matter to her. Swanson called that accusation a lie.

Democrats are choosing between Swanson, U.S. Rep Tim Walz and state Rep. Erin Murphy, who has the party's endorsement.

Republican Russel Carlson says he's a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and voted for Jeff Johnson in the Republic primary for governor.

The 72-year-old retired executive says Johnson is his pick because he pledged to support Trump. Carlson says it doesn't matter that Johnson ran for governor four years ago and lost. He says Johnson's challenger, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, has had his chance in the job and is more moderate.

11:15 a.m.

Some polling places in Minnesota are reporting steady voter traffic on this primary election day.

At Peace Presbyterian Church in St. Louis Park, poll worker Roger Ruth says 87 people had already voted by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Ruth tells KSTP-TV that's about the number of people who had voted in total in the last couple of primaries.

He says that for a primary it's the busiest he's seen.

Races for governor, both Senate seats and three congressional seats are drawing voters to the polls. The biggest unsettled question may be the Democratic primary to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, Attorney General Lori Swanson and state Rep. Erin Murphy all have a path to victory.

8 a.m.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says Minnesota's election security safeguards are in "very good shape" heading into the 2018 elections even though he's been unable to tap federal money for a long-term upgrade project.

Simon says his office has worked with federal and local officials to strengthen the system and minimize any risks. He says officials now know more about efforts by "elements associated with the Russian government" to hack the state's election system in 2016, and how to prevent them again.

But Simon will have to wait until next year for legislative authorization to get a share of the $6.6 billion in federal cybersecurity money. That clearance fell victim to partisan wrangling last session.

Simon wants to use the money for upgrading the software for the state's 14-year-old Statewide Voter Registration System.

___

7:10 a.m.

Polls are open to voters in Minnesota's primary election. State elections officials are reminding voters that they can only vote for candidates in one party. If you vote for candidates in both, your ballot won't count.

Minnesota has an open primary, so you don't have to register as a member of one political party or another to vote. There are nonpartisan offices on the back of the ballot which include local races. Since they aren't partisan, you can vote for any candidate. The two candidates with the most votes in those races move on to the general election.

The polls will close at 8 p.m.

