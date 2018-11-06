The Latest: Mississippi has 2 US Senate elections

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 photograph, President Donald Trump stands in the shadows while U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., encourages the crowd at a rally in Southaven, Miss.

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, speaks at the Neshoba County Fair, one of the state's largest political events, in Philadelphia, Miss.

Former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration, Mike Espy speaks about why he is running for office at a rally at Anderson United Methodist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Espy hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville are also running in the non-partisan race.

U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., left, and Gov. Phil Bryant, applaud U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., right, after she spoke to a gathering of supporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Hyde-Smith hopes to get elected to serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration Mike Espy are also running in the non-partisan race.

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville addresses the crowd at a shopping center in Flowood, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. McDaniel hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration Mike Espy are also running in the non-partisan race.

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, addresses the crowd at a shopping center in Flowood, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. McDaniel hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration Mike Espy are also running in the non-partisan race. less State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, addresses the crowd at a shopping center in Flowood, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. McDaniel hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, center, addresses the crowd at a shopping center in Flowood, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. McDaniel hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. Former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration Mike Espy are also running in the non-partisan race. less State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, center, addresses the crowd at a shopping center in Flowood, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. McDaniel hopes to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

With U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., left, and Gov. Phil Bryant, in attendance, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., right, addresses a gathering of supporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Hyde-Smith hopes to get elected to serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons. State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, former military intelligence officer Tobey Bernard Bartee and former Democratic congressman and Agriculture Secretary under the Clinton Administration Mike Espy are also running in the non-partisan race. less With U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., left, and Gov. Phil Bryant, in attendance, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., right, addresses a gathering of supporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP













JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on Mississippi elections. (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

There are two elections for United State Senate in Mississippi this year.

Republicans hope to keep both seats as Democrats are putting more effort into those races than in the past several election cycles in Mississippi.

Polls opened Tuesday morning and are to close at 7 p.m.

The winner of the regular Senate election gets a full six-year term. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker faces Democrat David Baria and two other candidates.

There is also a special election to fill the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran's term. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to serve temporarily when Cochran retired in April. She's being challenged by Democrats Tobey Bernard Bartee and Mike Espy and Republican Chris McDaniel.

If no one wins a majority, there will be a runoff Nov. 27.

1:30 a.m.

Mississippi is in the unusual position of electing two U.S. senators in the same year.

Republicans are trying to keep both seats, but Democrats are putting more effort into these races than in the past few election cycles in Mississippi.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner of a regular Senate election gets a full six-year term. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is challenged by Democrat David Baria and two other candidates.

The other contest is a special election to fill the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran's term. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to serve temporarily when Cochran retired in April. She's challenged by Democrats Tobey Bernard Bartee and Mike Espy and Republican Chris McDaniel.

If nobody wins a majority in the special election, a runoff is Nov. 27.

___

