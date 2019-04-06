The Latest: Warren poses for hundreds of selfies in Reno

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to hundreds of supporters at a rally at Wooster High School in Reno, Nev., Saturday, April 6, 2019. Warren said a system that rewards the rich and powerful at the expense of working Americans is at the core of every problem facing the nation.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign rally in Nevada (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is posing for photographs with hundreds of backers in Reno.

More than half of the 500 people who filled a high school gymnasium in Reno for Warren's campaign rally on Saturday lined up for selfies with the Massachusetts senator after she spoke for 30 minutes and took questions from the audience.

Warren touted her plan to spend $500 billion over the next 10 years to build and rehabilitate affordable housing units for low-income families.

She also said that legalizing marijuana nationally would be a great way to begin to remove racism from the U.S. justice system. She ways minorities and whites use pot at about the same rate but African Americans are much more likely to be arrested for the crime in places where it's illegal.

Recreational use of up to an ounce of marijuana has been legal in Nevada since July 2017.

___

12:05 p.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Democrats running for president will have to do more than campaign on an anti-Trump message if they want to take back the White House in 2020. She says they'll have to explain their own vision for the future of the country.

Warren made her second campaign trip to the early caucus state of Nevada on Saturday. She told about 500 people at a rally in a high school gymnasium in Reno she has an ambitious agenda that would force billionaires to pay their fair share of taxes, strengthen labor unions and protect everyone's right to vote.

The Massachusetts senator says it's important to build a broad grassroots campaign in Nevada and other places now to have a chance to win next year. She told the crowd, "If our message is not Trump, it's not going to work."

___

10 a.m.

A Native American woman dressed in the traditional garb of her Lakota Tribe has shown up at Elizabeth Warren's rally in Reno but she says she's not there to protest the Massachusetts' senator's claims to have American Indian heritage.

Joann Spotted Bear is among hundreds of people gathering at a Reno high school Saturday for Warren's second trip to the early caucus state of Nevada this year as she seeks the Democratic presidential nomination.

Spotted Bear interrupted a rally for another presidential hopeful, California Sen. Kamala Harris, during a rally earlier this week at Washoe County Democratic headquarters in Reno. She said at the time she wanted to bring attention to the genocide of Native Americans during the 19th century and the U.S. violation of tribal treaties.

On Saturday, she was wearing a leather wrap with a feather in her hair and carrying an American flag. She told The Associated Press before Warren's speech she doesn't have any problems with any of the Democrats running for president.

___

8:40 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bringing her Democratic presidential campaign to Nevada for the second time this year.

Warren is scheduled to address a rally at Wooster High School in Reno on Saturday.

The Massachusetts senator gave a speech in February in Las Vegas, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting.

Trump also was in Las Vegas the same day Warren spoke last June at the Nevada Democratic Party's state convention in Reno.

Warren's speech Saturday is expected to touch on her proposal to tackle a severe shortage of affordable housing in places like Nevada. She said in an op-ed in the Reno Gazette Journal this week that she would invest $500 billion over the next 10 years to build, preserve and rehabilitate units affordable to low-income families.