The Latest: New Mexico governor questions ballot procedures

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, right, and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, left, certify election results and order recounts in a handful of state House races in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. New Mexico is certifying election results that give Democrats unfettered control of every statewide office and the state's five-member delegation to Capitol Hill.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico mid-term election results (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Most midterm election results in New Mexico have been certified by the State Canvassing Board with recounts pending in a handful of state legislative races.

A board composed by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura and Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday confirmed election results in which Democrats won all statewide and congressional races.

At the meeting, Martinez and attorneys with ties to the Republican Party raised repeated questions about the online application process in a sometimes heated discussion with election officials. Absentee ballots are the focus of litigation by defeated Republican congressional candidate Yvette Herrell in the state's southern district.

Election officials say that absentee ballots obtained online account for 2,823 votes in that congressional race. Democrat Xochitl Torres Small won the race by 3,722.

1 a.m.

New Mexico is certifying election results that give Democrats unfettered control of every statewide office and the state's five-member delegation to Capitol Hill.

The State Canvassing Board was prepared to meet Tuesday morning to confirm election results in all but a handful of state legislative races.

The state governor, secretary of state and chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court compose the board.

Results in three state House races are close enough to trigger automatic recounts. If current results are upheld, Democrats would hold a 46-24 majority next year.

Democrats have seized control from Republicans of the New Mexico governor's office and a southern congressional district. Democratic water attorney Xochitl Torres Small will succeed U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, while Democratic Michelle Lujan Grisham will succeed termed-out Gov. Susana Martinez.