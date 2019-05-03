The Latest: New commissioners to review racino study

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico's final racino license (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

New Mexico's new panel of horse racing regulators will be taking some time to review all five pending applications for the state's sixth and final license for a track and casino.

The chairwoman of the racing commission, Beverly Bourguet, said during Friday's special meeting that commissioners also will be reviewing a contested feasibility study that looked at the economics behind the proposals.

The study is the focus of a legal dispute that has stalled a final decision on which, if any, of the applicants should be awarded the lucrative license.

Attorneys for some of the companies have argued that the study was flawed.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also has asked for more research on the matter.

Bourguet says the commission needs to catch up and will plan to discuss the matter again at its regular meeting later this month.

12:10 p.m.

New Mexico's newly minted panel of horse racing regulators are meeting for the first time and a top order of business is the state's sixth and final license for a track and casino.

The racing commission convened Friday in Albuquerque. Beverly Bourguet was named chair and David "Hossie" Sanchez was chosen as the vice chair. Both served previously on the commission.

Bourguet says each commissioner has different skills and she hopes they can move forward in an innovative way.

It'll be up to the panel to decide the contentious competition for the lucrative racino license. They began discussing the issue behind closed doors during Friday's meeting.

The previous commission repeatedly put off a vote, citing a legal battle over a disputed feasibility study. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also has asked for more research and information on the process.