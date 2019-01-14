The Latest: New governor sworn in at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Republican Gov. Mike DeWine swearing in at his home (all times local):

12:01 a.m.

Republican Mike DeWine has been sworn in as Ohio's 70th governor.

The former U.S. senator took his oath in a private midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home ahead of a public inauguration planned Monday at the Statehouse.

He and running mate Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) led a GOP sweep of nonjudicial, statewide offices in November. DeWine defeated Democrat Richard Cordray to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

DeWine is among the state's most well-known politicians after serving in elected office for four decades, including as a state lawmaker, congressman, lieutenant governor and, most recently, state attorney general.

He also is the oldest person elected Ohio governor, having just turned 72 on Jan. 5. His physician vouched before the election that DeWine was in "very good" health.

