The Latest: Republican says he split his ticket

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Latest on the general election in Delaware(all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Eighty-one-year-old Robert Starrett is a registered Republican, but says he split his ticket.

The retired Methodist pastor from Dover supported Democrats in two statewide races on Tuesday. He said he voted for Democrat Kathleen Jennings for attorney general and Democrat Kathleen McGuiness for state auditor.

But in the U.S. Senate race, Starrett says he voted for Republican Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett over incumbent Democratic Sen. Tom Carper.

Starrett says he voted for Republican Scott Walker over incumbent Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, but acknowledges he was ambivalent in supporting Walker given his controversial statements.

5 p.m.

Delaware officials saw a "significant" increase in the number of absentee ballots cast this year, compared to 2014.

Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove said Tuesday that more than 19,000 absentee ballots were cast this year. Manlove says more than 14,000 were cast four years ago and she thought the increase was "significant."

Manlove says polls seem to be busy, but she is worried about people not going to vote because of the rainy weather.

11:30 a.m.

Polls in Delaware are busy as voters cast their ballots and officials aren't seeing any serious problems.

Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove said Tuesday that officials are handling any minor issues they're encountering at the polls. She says she has been hearing that polling places are busy, so she is expecting turnout to be good.

12:45 a.m.

Tuesday's election isn't likely to change the political hue in solidly blue Delaware, although voters do have the chance to make the picture a little rosier for Republicans by ending one-party control of the state legislature.

Given their significant advantages in fundraising and voter registration numbers, incumbent U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and fellow Democrat Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester are favored to win re-election to Congress. Carper is being challenged by Republican businessman and Sussex County councilman Rob Arlett. Rochester faces Scott Walker, a political gadfly and former Democrat who is waging a one-man campaign with no donated money and has been disavowed by the state GOP for his controversial remarks.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.