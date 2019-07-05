The Latest: Olszewski loans governor's campaign $100K

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on Montana statewide candidates' quarterly reports (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Montana state Sen. Al Olszewski (OLE'-shef-skee) has raised over $42,000 and loaned his campaign $100,000 in his run for governor.

The Republican also reported spending nearly $32,000 between April and July in his quarterly campaign finance report filed Friday with the state Office of Political Practices.

He is competing against Attorney General Tim Fox, who raised nearly $109,000 for the quarter, and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, whose report was pending.

Olszewski is making his second run for statewide office after losing the GOP primary for U.S. Senate last year.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Ron Vandevender is the Libertarian candidate.

___

3:30 p.m.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox's campaign has more than $212,000 in the bank as the field for the Republican nomination for governor narrows from six candidates to three.

Fox raised nearly $109,000 between April and July and over $300,000 total during the first half of the year.

The two-term attorney general was the first GOP candidate to file his quarterly campaign finance report Friday with the state Office of Political Practices. He is competing against U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski.

Last month, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton jumped to the U.S. House race. Lesser-known Republican candidates Gary Perry and Peter Ziehli have dropped out.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill are the Democrats running. Ron Vandevender is running as a Libertarian.