The Latest: Omar calls for end to shutdown, blames Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the effects of the federal government shutdown in Minnesota (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling for an end to the partial federal government shutdown and blames President Donald Trump for what she calls the "cruel, hateful ideology that is at the core of it."

Omar, a Somali-American who is a former refugee herself, gathered people affected by the shutdown and immigration policies for a news conference Tuesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The freshman Democrat accuses Republicans of trying to delegitimize government for decades. She says hundreds of thousands of people have now gone a month without pay because she says Trump chose to shut down government.

Omar also criticized Trump for pushing for what she calls a "racist wall" on the southern border to end the stalemate over the shutdown. She called on Trump to "end your temper tantrum" and reopen government so the U.S. can then debate immigration policy.

9:56 p.m.

Air travelers in Minnesota are enduring some of the longest screening waits in the nation, and it's caught the attention of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Minneapolis Democrat is highlighting those wait times as the federal government shutdown moves into its second month. She plans a news conference Tuesday from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where the average wait time Saturday stretched to 41 minutes.

Security screeners are among federal workers going without pay, and as worker absences have crept up, so have wait times.

Omar will also share stories from other federal workers as well as people receiving food assistance and people whose immigration status could be affected by proposals to end the shutdown.