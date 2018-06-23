The Latest: Pennsylvania has budget peace a week early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Pennsylvania's budget legislation (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Pennsylvania has budget peace, for now, and spending authorization intact a week early for the upcoming fiscal year.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed a $32.7 billion budget package, avoiding the partisan acrimony and protracted budget fights of his first three years in office.

Wolf's signatures came in the hours after the Republican-controlled Legislature sent a flurry of budget bills to his desk, barely three days after first details of the no-new-taxes package were unveiled.

The package boosts spending through the state's main bank account by $700 million, or 2 percent, largely for schools, social services, pensions and prisons. However, critics say it masks the true spending increase by shifting roughly $900 million in Medicaid costs off-budget.

The fiscal year begins July 1.

