The Latest: Pilot killed in California airport crash

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a plane crash at a Southern California airport (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Fire officials say a pilot has died in the fiery crash of a twin-engine plane at a Southern California airport.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at Fullerton Municipal Airport, southeast of Los Angeles.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft Duke crashed while departing from a runway. The pilot was believed to have been the only person on board the six-seat craft.

Gregor says the aircraft rolled to the left and caught fire.

Video showed the aircraft burning in a fireball. The wings and tail were incinerated, although part of the fuselage survived.

The crash is under investigation.

___

8:35 p.m.

Authorities say a twin-engine plane has crashed and burned at a Southern California airport but there's no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says a Beechcraft Duke crashed Thursday night while departing Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Video showed a large fireball at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8 p.m. on a runway.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, which destroyed most of the plane but left part of the cabin intact.

The plane can carry five passengers and a pilot but there was no immediate word on how many people were aboard.

Fullerton is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.