The Latest: Initial returns close in Pittsburgh-area contest

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the special election for a state Senate seat in Pennsylvania (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Initial returns show a close race in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in politically divided suburban Pittsburgh where the sides tested some national themes ahead of 2020's presidential election.

Tuesday's contest pits Republican D. Raja against Democrat Pam Iovino for a seat largely controlled by Republicans the past half-century, but the district is viewed as increasingly friendly to Democrats.

With about three-fourths of precincts reporting before 9:30 p.m., the race appeared close and neither candidate had declared victory.

Turnout was expected to be around 20 percent.

He's the chief executive of an information technology consulting firm. Iovino is a Navy veteran who held a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs post. In recent days, both state parties sent mailers linking Raja to President Donald Trump.

8 p.m.

7 a.m.

Republicans control the state Senate, 26-21.