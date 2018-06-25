The Latest: Portland protesters told to leave ICE property

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the occupation outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland (all times local):

11 a.m.

Demonstrators occupying federal property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland have been told to leave.

Law enforcement officers began distributing notices to vacate late Monday morning.

U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams says protesters have a lawful right to assemble, but are not allowed to block driveways or entrances.

The Occupy ICE PDX protest seeks to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on immigration.

The round-the-clock demonstration outside Portland headquarters began June 17. It increased in size early last week, prompting officials to close the facility.

___

9 a.m.

A team of federal law enforcement officers entered the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland to secure government property as protesters continued a demonstration against Trump administration immigration policies.

Federal Protective Service spokesman Rob Sperling says officers entered the building at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Protesters did not try to stop them.

Sperling says it's a precautionary move, and there's no indication that activists camped outside the facility have entered it.

Portland's ICE headquarters has been the site of a round-the-clock protest since June 17. The occupation grew in size early last week and the building has been closed since Wednesday.

Sperling says there's no timeframe for when employees will return.