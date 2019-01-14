The Latest: Pritzker inaugurated as 43rd Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the inauguration of Democrat J.B. Pritzker as governor of Illinois (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Democrat J.B. Pritzker has been sworn in as the 43rd governor of Illinois.

Pritzker took the oath Monday at the downtown Springfield convention center. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel chain defeated first-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November.

Pritzker has pledged to revise the state income tax structure to make wealthy taxpayers pay a greater share. He will likely move quickly in the just-begun session of the General Assembly to legalize the recreational use of marijuana and to put together a long-desired capital construction plan to fix roads, bridges and schools.

Democrats comprise the entire statewide slate. Incoming Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Attorney General Kwame Raoul (KWAH'-may rah-OOL') also were to be inaugurated, along with Secretary of State Jesse White, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-ikz).

4:50 a.m.

