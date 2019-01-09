The Latest: R. Kelly's attorney denies abuse allegations

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer's manager threatened him. A Stockbridge police report says Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air. Savage said he and his wife were involved with Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series.

8:25 p.m.

An attorney for R. Kelly says abuse allegations made against the R&B star in a recent documentary are false.

In a phone interview Tuesday evening, Kelly's Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg dismissed the allegations, calling them "another round of stories" being used to "fill reality TV time."

Earlier Tuesday, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said she was "sickened" after watching the Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," which examines a history of abuse allegations against the singer.

Greenberg says it is inappropriate for a state's attorney to characterize allegations she'd seen on TV, prior to charges or an investigation.

___

6:45 p.m.

A Chicago prosecutor has asked any possible victims or witnesses of alleged abuse by R. Kelly to contact her office.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx spoke to reporters Tuesday after watching a recent Lifetime documentary examining a history of abuse allegations against the R&B star. Asked about her reaction to the series, called "Surviving R. Kelly," Foxx said she was "sickened."

But Foxx also said no active investigation is underway and launching one would require victims and witnesses. Kelly, a Chicago native who still owns a house in the Chicago area, has always denied any wrongdoing.

A Cook County jury acquitted Kelly of all 14 counts of child pornography in 2008. Prosecutors had argued a videotape showed him engaged in graphic sex acts with a girl as young as 13. Kelly and the alleged victim, in her 20s at the time of the trial, denied it was them.

___

4:50 p.m.

A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer's manager threatened him.

A Stockbridge police report says Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air.

Savage said he and his wife were involved with Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series.

The report says Russell called Savage while the officer was there and Savage put the phone on speaker. Russell accused Savage of lying to Lifetime and that if he continued to support the series, Russell and Kelly would be forced to release information that would show Savage was a liar.

Contact information for Russell could not be immediately found.