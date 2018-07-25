The Latest: Thornton wins Democratic runoff for school chief

The Latest on primary runoff elections in Georgia (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Democrat Otha Thornton Jr. has been nominated to challenge Georgia's Republican state schools chief in November.

Thornton of Richmond Hill defeated Sid Chapman of Griffin in a Democratic runoff election Tuesday. Thornton advances to the fall campaign against Republican state School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Thornton is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who became the first black man named president of the National PTA in 2013. He was endorsed by Arne Duncan, who served as education secretary under President Barack Obama.

His opponent was a former classroom teacher as well as a past president of the Georgia Association of Educators. Chapman had support from former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes.

___

9 p.m.

Brad Raffensperger has won a Republican runoff in the race to replace Georgia's top elections official.

Raffensperger of Johns Creek defeated former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle on Tuesday to become the GOP nominee for secretary of state. The office is currently held by Republican Brian Kemp, who passed on seeking re-election to run for governor.

Raffensperger is a lawmaker in the state House and a businessman. He will face Democrat John Barrow of Athens in the fall campaign. Barrow is a former Georgia congressman who lost his seat in 2014.

Both GOP runoff candidates emphasized upgrading Georgia's electronic voting machines for improved security as their top priority.

The secretary of state oversees elections as well as corporate filings and professional licensing.

___

12:08 a.m.

The Republican showdown for governor isn't the only key Georgia race being decided by a runoff election.

Runoffs Tuesday also will settle which Republicans get nominated for the statewide offices being vacated by the GOP gubernatorial rivals: Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

State Sen. David Shafer and former Rep. Geoff Duncan are in the Republican runoff for lieutenant governor. Former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle and state Rep. Brad Raffensperger are in a GOP runoff for secretary of state.

Democrats also are choosing a nominee to take on GOP state School Superintendent Richard Wood in November. Democratic runoffs also will decide fall challengers for two Republican members of Congress: Rep. Karen Handel in the 6th District and Rep. Rob Woodall in the 7th District.