The Latest: Road access closed as weather rakes Louisiana

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather moving through Louisiana (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Louisiana State Police say they've closed the on-ramp of Interstate 55 southbound near Pontchatoula, Louisiana, after water began to pool on the highway in the area.

Trooper Dustin Dwight says, as of now, the northbound lanes of I-55 remain open.

As the line of thunderstorms began to move through Saturday, authorities also closed the bridge connecting the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain. Both directions of the Causeway bridge, remain closed until further notice.

___

10:10 a.m.

A 2-year-old girl is dead in Louisiana after a storm moving through the area downed a tree, pushing it onto the mobile home where she was sleeping.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says the tree fell on a recreational vehicle at the Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park in Haughton around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Bill Davis says four adults and a 15-month-old child also in the RV at the time were not hurt.

The sheriff's office also reports numerous downed trees on homes and in roadways throughout the parish.

A massive tree also toppled a trailer at the Santa Fe Village Mobile Home Park in Bossier City. Local media report two people and two dogs inside had to be rescued but no injuries were reported.