The Latest: Sanders promises to win back Midwest

FILE - In this Monday, April 8, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a convention of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, in Las Vegas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in Wisconsin (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling Wisconsin voters he will build a coalition in the Midwest that will defeat President Donald Trump.

Sanders spoke in Madison as he kicked off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 2,400 who braved 40-degree (4 Celsiu) temperatures with a stiff 20 mph (32 kph) wind. He is visiting Midwest states Trump narrowly won and Sanders says "Together, we are going to make sure that does not happen again."

His weekend swing is taking him to Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Sanders spoke in a city park along the shores of a lake, just a few blocks away from the state Capitol. Those in the crowd wore ski masks, winter coats, gloves and scarves as they cheered Sanders.

___

12:01 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading back to the friendly turf of Wisconsin for a rally that kicks off a swing through states that are key to the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Sanders' event Friday in Madison will be followed by weekend stops in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump also knows the Midwest is vital to his re-election bid. He will campaign Monday in Minnesota, a state he lost by less than 2 percentage points in 2015.

However, Democrats feel like the momentum is on their side in the Midwest.

Sanders supporter and Milwaukee labor organizer Peter Rickman says the senator from Vermont is the best chance Democrats have to defeat Trump.