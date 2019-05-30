The Latest: Sanders says his views not so radical anymore

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning for president in northern Nevada (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says many of the campaign themes his critics dismissed as too radical when he ran for president in 2016 are now viewed as much more mainstream.

The Vermont Democrat told a crowd of about 500 at an outdoor rally in downtown Reno Wednesday that many said he was living in a dream world when he campaigned four years ago for "Medicare for All" and a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Since then, he said seven states have adopted that minimum wage and the U.S. House will vote in the coming months on a proposal to make it the national standard.

Sanders said many states also have embraced his call to "end the so-called war on drugs" and legalize recreational use of marijuana.

He said polls show more and more people support the plan for a national, single-payer health care program that he campaigned for when he lost the 2016 Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

____________

12:05 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his 2020 presidential campaign to northern Nevada for the first time this year.

The Vermont Democrat who was popular with progressives in the early caucus state in 2016 planned a rally at 5 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Reno near the Truckee River.

Sanders carried Washoe County last time around including Reno and Sparks. But he lost Nevada's statewide Democratic caucus vote to Hillary Clinton, 55 percent to 45 percent based largely on her strength in Las Vegas.

Sanders has scheduled three stops in Las Vegas on Thursday before moving on to Southern California on Friday and San Francisco Saturday.

Nevada was one of the few key swing states that President Donald Trump failed to carry in 2016.