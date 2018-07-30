The Latest: Schumer says GOP rushing Kavanaugh confirmation





Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, arrives for a private meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 30, 2018. less Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, arrives for a private meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Judiciary ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh smiles during a meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent violent crime less FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh smiles during a meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP The Latest: Schumer says GOP rushing Kavanaugh confirmation 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

The Senate's top Democrat says Republicans are trying to rush Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court without fully vetting the judge's record from his years in the Bush White House.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that Republicans are declining to seek documents from Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary to President George W. Bush.

Schumer asks: "What are they hiding? Why shouldn't we see what that record's about?"

Late last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Judiciary Committee chairman, announced he was requesting documents from Kavanaugh's time at the White House counsel's office, not the staff secretary job. Grassley said he's not going to waste taxpayer money on millions of documents Democrats want.

Republicans hope to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee by fall.

__

1:30 p.m.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who had publicly wavered as to whether he would support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, endorsed him Monday.

Paul of Kentucky says he will back Kavanaugh despite misgivings about the judge's views on surveillance and privacy issues. Few had expected Paul would oppose President Donald Trump's choice in the end.

The endorsement gives Kavanaugh a boost as he prepares to sit down Monday afternoon with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of a handful of Democratic senators seen as potential swing votes in the confirmation fight.