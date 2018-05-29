The Latest: Searchers find body of missing Maryland man

Now Playing:

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Maryland's flash flooding (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Police say a body found in the Patapsco River has been identified as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the sole person reported missing in destructive flash flooding in a historic Maryland town.

The Howard County Police issued the confirmation shortly after they announced Tuesday that searchers scouring the river had found a man's body.

Police in Howard County said they received a report at 12:30 a.m. Monday that Hermond of Severn was missing. At that point, he had not been seen since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in Ellicott City, when flooding from a massive rainstorm ripped down Main Street.

Hermond was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard.

___

























Photo: AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding a missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families. (DroneBase via AP) less This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 7 This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding a missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families. (DroneBase via AP) less This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 7 Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. less Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the ... more Photo: David McFadden, AP Image 4 of 7 A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. less A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had ... more Photo: David McFadden, AP Image 5 of 7 Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. less Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town ... more Photo: David McFadden, AP Image 6 of 7 Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. less Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May ... more Photo: David McFadden, AP Image 7 of 7 This undated photo provided by Howard County Police Department shows Eddison Alexander Hermond, who police say went missing in the flooding in historic Ellicott City, Md. Police said that Hermond was reported missing to them at 12:30 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018, but was last seen about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of La Palapa Grill & Cantina. (Howard County Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by Howard County Police Department shows Eddison Alexander Hermond, who police say went missing in the flooding in historic Ellicott City, Md. Police said that Hermond was reported ... more Photo: AP The Latest: Searchers find body of missing Maryland man 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

1:15 p.m.

Authorities say investigators have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers scouring the Patapsco River.

It was not immediately clear if it was 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the one person reported missing following the torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding in historic Ellicott City.

In a Tuesday tweet, Howard County Police said they are still awaiting identification of the body. They say they will announce more information as soon as possible.

Police say Hermond was last seen early Sunday evening trying to help a woman rescue her cat behind a restaurant while seething brown waters surged through the downtown.

___

12:05 p.m.

Authorities in Maryland's Howard County have issued what they're calling a "precautionary health alert" after a sewage main broke following torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding.

The main ruptured about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away from downtown Ellicott City, where the historic main street was ravaged by floodwaters for the second time in less than two years.

The sewage overflow, which was first noticed early Monday, has been stopped. But as much as 500,000 gallons of sewage has already spilled.

Authorities on Tuesday are advising residents to stay away from the affected area well above downtown Ellicott City as a "precautionary health alert." Warning signs have been posted in the general area.

___

12:15 a.m.

After the second flash flood in less than two years ripped apart an historic Maryland mill town, hundreds of residents and business owners are again asking themselves: "Should I stay or should I go?"

Some business owners in centuries-old Ellicott City say they're determined to rebuild from Sunday's flood that raged through downtown streets of quaint shops and historic buildings. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood.

Floodwaters have since receded, revealing mud, crumpled cars and splintered building facades in Ellicott City's quaint historic district.

One man is still missing after being swept away by the waters. And locals are facing yet another massive cleanup and potentially daunting economic losses like those suffered in the 2016 flooding disaster that claimed two lives.

___

Follow McFadden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmcfadd