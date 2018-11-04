The Latest: Sisolak stumps up north, Schumer in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Nevada (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Nevada Democratic candidate for governor Steve Sisolak is campaigning across northern Nevada with former Maryland governor and presidential candidate Martin O'Malley.

Sisolak met Sunday morning in Reno with O'Malley, labor union members of the Nevada State AFL-CIO and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve before canvassing around Reno.

Sisolak is the commission chair of southern Nevada's Clark County but has been working to raise his profile in northern Nevada.

O'Malley is among a number of potential 2020 Democratic candidates for president that's visited the battleground state in recent weeks.

He's also among the big names that both parties have had campaigning in the state this week.

Nevada Democrats released a video Saturday that showed comedian Amy Schumer a day earlier knocking doors at University of Nevada, Las Vegas dorms to encourage students to vote.

___

8:30 a.m.

Battleground races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Nevada governor will make voters in the Silver State Tuesday a key decider of power in Congress and the state's political landscape for a decade.

The critical contests have attracted a high-profile names to campaign in the state, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump, Eric Holder and Jimmy Kimmel - and that's just in the last two and a half weeks.

Democrats face long odds of taking power in the U.S. Senate, but to do so, they need to pick up two seats. The one held in Nevada by Republican Dean Heller is considered one of their best bets.

Democrats are also looking to take the Nevada governor's office for the first time in two decades.