The Latest: Stapleton, Polis hold Colorado governor debate

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on Colorado's fifth one-on-one gubernatorial debate (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Republican Treasurer Walker Stapleton and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis clashed again over health care, guns, Colorado's economy and energy future in the fifth one-on-one debate of their gubernatorial race.

Stapleton criticized Polis' call for a universal health care system, saying it will boost taxes. Polis insisted Coloradans already pay too much for medical care and prescription drugs.

Stapleton said Polis' promotion of green energy plan would bankrupt Coloradans. Polis insisted Colorado's economy and climate depend on an all-of-the-above energy plan.

Polis called for restricting access to guns for those in crisis; Stapleton said he doesn't support "unenforceable" gun restrictions.

Saturday's debate in Colorado Springs was sponsored by The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA-TV.

Ballots for the Nov. 6 election are being mailed to Colorado voters on Monday.

Stapleton seeks to capture a governor's seat last held by a Republican in 2007.

Democrats are banking on a Polis victory and an anti-Donald Trump "blue wave" to flip the state Senate and consolidate control of Colorado's statehouse.

Colorado's Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited.

2:30 p.m.

