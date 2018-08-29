The Latest: Trump endorses McSally in Arizona Senate race

U.S. senatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., celebrates her primary election victory, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. McSally will face U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the November election as they seek the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. less U.S. senatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., celebrates her primary election victory, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. McSally will face U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the ... more Photo: Matt York, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona's U.S. Senate race (all times local):

President Donald Trump is endorsing the Republican nominee in Arizona's U.S. Senate race.

McSally is a congresswoman who defeated two other Republicans Tuesday night to win the party's nomination in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump says McSally is "an extraordinary woman."

Says Trump: "She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement!"

The former Air Force combat pilot defeated former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and fellow immigration hard-liner Kelli Ward.

McSally's Democratic opponent is fellow U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema was once a member of the liberal Green Party, but now she's one of the congressional Democrats most likely to vote with President Donald Trump and a champion of moderate compromise. Though she had token opposition in Tuesday's Arizona primary for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate, Democrats are largely united behind her.

Rep. Martha McSally represents a moderate district and was a Trump critic in 2016, but has since embraced him. She defeated two challengers from her right in the Republican primary but may emerge with less than half of GOP primary voters supporting her after being slammed as a flip-flopper by opponents.

The Senate race in Arizona is shaping up to be a tale of two pivots.

The different way their maneuverings have been received illustrates how Republicans and Democrats police politicians.