The Latest: Trump in California to view border fencing

President Donald Trump exits Marine One as he arrives to board Air Force One, Friday April 5, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to California. President Donald Trump exits Marine One as he arrives to board Air Force One, Friday April 5, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to California. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Trump in California to view border fencing 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the border (all times local):

2:46 p.m.

President Donald Trump is in California to meet with local law enforcement officials at a border patrol station and to tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to stop migrant families coming to the U.S.

The fence that Trump is touring in Calexico is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall.

The White House says the barrier is marked with a plaque bearing Trump's name and those of top homeland security officials.

The visit comes after Trump sparked confusion with a threat to seal the southern border.

Trump said Thursday he wouldn't act for a year, and issued a fresh threat to place tariffs on autos manufactured in Mexico.

__

8:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on Democrats as he looks to make border security an issue for the 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign released a new video attacking 2020 Democrats for dismissing what Trump calls a "crisis" at the border.

Trump travels Friday to Southern California to meet with local law enforcement officials and to tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to stop a surge of migrant families coming to the U.S. in recent months.

The fence that Trump is touring is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall. The White House says the barrier is marked with a plaque bearing Trump's name and those of top homeland security officials.