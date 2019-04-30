The Latest: Trump threatens Cuba embargo over Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the United States and Venezuela (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening a "full and complete embargo" and sanctions on Cuba if its troops do not "immediately" cease operations in Venezuela.

Trump's Twitter missive to the longtime U.S. foe comes amid his swift embrace of a Venezuelan opposition effort to spark a military uprising against embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Cuba is among Maduro's staunchest backers amid a U.S.-led effort to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate president.

The U.S. government says about 20,000 Cuban troops and agents are working in Venezuela to prop up Maduro's government, a figure disputed by Cuba.

Opponents to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro face off with Bolivarian National Guards in armored vehicles who are loyal to the president, during an attempted military uprising in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the streets with a small contingent of heavily armed troops in a call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro.

The Trump administration has repeatedly worked to roll back Obama-era easing of Cold War sanctions on Cuba.

11:45 a.m.

The Trump administration has declared enthusiastic support for the Venezuelan opposition effort to spark a military uprising against embattled President Nicolas Maduro, hoping for decisive action in the political crisis that has engulfed the South American nation.

President Donald Trump and senior foreign policy figures in his administration have all weighed in, casting the effort headed by opposition leaders Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez as a move to restore democracy, not an attempted coup.

National security adviser John Bolton says it is a "very delicate moment" for Venezuela.

The U.S. and about 50 other nations take the position that Maduro's re-election last year was irrevocably marred by fraud and he is not the legitimate president of Venezuela.