The Latest: Trump to host both rally and fundraiser in TN

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Tennessee (all times local):

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump has scheduled a second event during his upcoming visit to Tennessee.

According to an event invitation, Trump will be in Johnson City next Monday for both a fundraiser for Republican Marsha Blackburn and a campaign-style rally.

Trump is scheduled to appear at a "MAGA rally." He held similar event earlier this year in the buildup to the Tennessee primary election.

Blackburn faces Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running as an independent thinker who says he'd support or oppose Trump based on how his ideas impact Tennessee.

Bredesen's campaign has since announced he will be in Chattanooga next Monday, pointing out that Blackburn rejected an opportunity to debate Bredesen the same day Trump is scheduled to visit.

12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee for another fundraiser to boost Republican Marsha Blackburn in her tough U.S. Senate race.

An invitation says the event will be next Monday in Johnson City. Tickets cost $10,000 per couple, including a photo with Trump; or $25,000 a couple, including the photo and a roundtable with Trump. Contributions will fuel Blackburn's joint fundraising committee.

The congresswoman's contest is drawing heavy interest from the White House. Vice President Mike Pence has attended two Tennessee fundraisers and two public events with Blackburn, including appearances last week in Knoxville. Trump headlined a Nashville fundraiser and rally with her in May.

