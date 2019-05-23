The Latest: Assembly OKs increase in paid leave wages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the California Legislature (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

California lawmakers are pushing for people to be paid their full wages when they are out on family leave.

The Assembly voted 50-3 on Thursday to ensure workers get 100 percent of their wages instead of the 60 or 70 percent the state's paid leave program currently provides.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the bill's author, says it will help more workers with lower incomes take paid family leave.

But a legislative analysis says it would cost the fund that pays for the program hundreds of millions of additional dollars in coming years.

The bill is Assembly Bill 196. It now goes to the state Senate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has endorsed a different bill to expand paid family leave from six to eight weeks per worker.

__

11:45 a.m.

Veterinarians in California could soon recommend medical marijuana for pets.

The California Senate voted 33-0 Thursday to let pet owners 18 and older purchase medical marijuana for their animals if they have a recommendation from a veterinarian who has completed a specific course.

The bill would give veterinarians the same protections as doctors who recommend marijuana for human patients. And it would prevent the Veterinarian Medical Board from disciplining veterinarians who recommend marijuana.

Last year, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law allowing veterinarians to discuss medical marijuana with pet owners.

The bill now goes to the state Assembly.

___

11:07 a.m.

California lawmakers are trying again to ban smoking at state parks and coastal beaches.

The state Senate voted 28-10 on Thursday to ban cigarettes, cigars, pipes and electronic smoking devices from state parks and coastal beaches. Violators would be fined $25. But additional penalties and assessments would bring the total fine to about $200.

Lawmakers have tried to ban smoking at state parks and coastal beaches nearly a dozen times over the past 15 years. All have failed to become law. Former governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown vetoed several attempts.

Park rangers would enforce the ban, but the law would let them exempt people smoking as part of their religious beliefs. The bill does not specify what religious practices, leaving that to the discretion of the park rangers.