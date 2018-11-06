The Latest: Voter turnout steady despite long lines, rain

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on Maine's elections (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Voters are showing up at Maine polls despite long lines and rainy conditions.

The state's top election official says he believes turnout will exceed the 2014 midterm record.

Maine Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap tells reporters Monday he doesn't think predictions of heavier rain into the evening will dampen overall turnout numbers.

Dunlap estimates up to 65 percent of eligible voters will turn out Tuesday.

Turnout is often above 70 percent in a presidential election year in Maine. The state's voter turnout rates are often among the nation's highest.

The state has received 175,000 of nearly 200,000 absentee ballots requested by Mainers.

___

11:45 a.m.

Mainers aren't just selecting candidates on Election Day. They're also deciding a controversial proposal for universal home care and bond initiatives totaling $200 million on Election Day.

The first-of-its-kind home health care referendum calls for a 3.8 percent tax increase to provide home care for all Maine seniors and individuals with disabilities, regardless of income.

The referendum has drawn strong criticism from home care agencies, health care and business associations, and all three gubernatorial candidates. Critics say the referendum's ambiguous language could mean higher taxes for all families earning over $128,400.

The four borrowing proposals would mitigate wastewater pollution, upgrade transportation infrastructure and fund improvements at colleges and universities.

___

10:30 a.m.

Maine's top election official said he's receiving reports of a strong turnout, which is in line with projections.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap expects up to 65 percent of the voting-age public in Maine to cast tallies in Tuesday's election. That includes more than 170,000 people who cast tallies via absentee ballot ahead of Election Day.

Ranked-choice voting is being used for the first time in U.S. House and Senate races.

Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin faces Democrat Jared Golden and two independents in the 2nd Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree in the 1st Congressional District and independent U.S. Sen. Angus King are engaged in three-way contests.

The race for governor features Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills, Republican businessman Shawn Moody and independent state Treasurer Terry Hayes.

__

12:10 a.m.

A new way of voting makes its national debut in U.S. Senate and House races on Election Day in Maine. Mainers also are choosing firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage's successor.

The hotly contested race for governor features Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills, Republican businessman Shawn Moody and independent state Treasurer Terry Hayes.

The most expensive race was in the 2nd Congressional District where Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin faces Democratic state lawmaker Jared Golden. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree in the 1st Congressional District and independent U.S. Sen. Angus King were both favored in three-way contests.

Ranked-choice voting is being used in the federal races. The system lets voters rank all candidates on the ballot. If no one gets a majority, then there are additional rounds of tallies.