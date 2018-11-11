The Latest: W.Va. lawmakers won't meet after justice resigns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry leaves the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va. after a federal jury was selected for his criminal trial. On Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said that he has accepted the resignation of the suspended state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of federal charges, days ahead of a legislative session set to consider the justice's removal amid an ongoing scandal involving the court. (Craig Hudson/The Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

An upcoming special session of the West Virginia Legislature to consider removing suspended and convicted Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry has been canceled.

Both the state Senate and House of Delegates posted a proclamation on Twitter by Gov. Jim Justice rescinding Tuesday's special session.

Justice on Friday called for the special session. On Saturday the governor's office announced that Loughry would resign Monday.

Loughry was convicted in federal court last month of 11 criminal charges including wire fraud involving his personal use of state vehicles and fuel cards.

Loughry's attorney, John A. Carr, said Sunday in an email that he would have no comment on the resignation.

___

12:15 a.m.

West Virginia's governor says he's accepted the resignation of a suspended a state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of 11 federal criminal charges.

It was the latest development in an impeachment scandal miring some past and present justices in varying accusations, including abuse of authority and failure to rein in excessive spending.

Gov. Jim Justice's office said Saturday that Justice Allen Loughry will resign Monday — one day ahead of a special legislative session the governor had ordered for lawmakers to consider removing Loughry from office.

Loughry was convicted last month of criminal charges including wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. Loughry, who has requested a new trial, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.