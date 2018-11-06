The Latest: Voter basing choices on individuals, not party

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters after a debate with Patrick Morrisey in Morgantown, W.Va. Republicans have a huge advantage as they seek to hold or expand their 51-49 Senate majority, with the battle for control running mostly through states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. less In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters after a debate with Patrick Morrisey in Morgantown, W.Va. Republicans have a huge advantage as they seek to hold or expand their 51-49 Senate ... more Photo: Ray Thompson, AP

In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate with incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin in Morgantown, W.Va. Republicans have a huge advantage as they seek to hold or expand their 51-49 Senate majority, with the battle for control running mostly through states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. less In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate with incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin in Morgantown, W.Va. Republicans have a huge advantage as they seek to hold or expand their 51-49 ... more Photo: Ray Thompson, AP

Photo: Ray Thompson, AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on the general election in West Virginia (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Health insurance and the economy were foremost on Roger Malcomb's mind as he went to vote Tuesday in his West Virginia hometown of Alum Creek in Lincoln County.

A lifelong Democrat, Malcomb typically votes a straight Democratic ticket. This year, he voted for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, but said he based his vote on individual candidates regardless of party affiliation.

Malcomb blames some of the economic problems in West Virginia on the energy policies of former President Barack Obama, which coincided with a downturn in the coal industry.

He says his hope is with a strong turnout in the election in West Virginia, "maybe we can turn this thing around and get the economy going the right way."

The 74-year-old retired coal miner wants to see Congress tackle health care next year. He said the government should be responsible for making health care available to all Americans.

___

10:30 am

President Donald Trump's agenda is high on the minds of West Virginia voters.

Joseph Hall works for the city of Clarksburg during the week and in the natural gas industry on the weekends. Hall says he likes the president's job performance and wants to "support him as best as I can" at the polling place.

By contrast, retired state lawmaker Larry Linch said after casting his early ballot last week in Clarksburg that Trump was "a national embarrassment." Linch says Trump played a part in his voting decisions.

Linch is a lifelong Democrat who says Trump's immigration policies were a part of the reason why he didn't vote for a single Republican.

___

12:55 am

Two years after President Donald Trump easily won West Virginia, voters are deciding a midterm election in one of his Republican strongholds.

Tuesday's election includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the Legislature, the state Supreme Court and two proposed constitutional amendments.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin goes against Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The 3rd District U.S. House race pits Democratic state Sen. Richard Ojeda against Republican state Delegate Carol Miller.

Republican Congressman David McKinley faces West Virginia University law professor Kendra Fershee in the 1st District. In the 2nd District, Congressman Alex Mooney takes on Talley Sergent, the state presidential campaign director for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

There are 10 candidates in each of the Supreme Court races to replace two retired justices.

___

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics