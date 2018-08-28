The Latest: Wisconsin, Minnesota storms cause flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on heavy rains and flash flooding in Wisconsin and Minnesota (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service says parts of southwest and central Wisconsin bombarded with heavy rain Monday night will see more storms and possible flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Weather service lead forecaster Bob Oravec says as much as 5 inches of rain is expected in the La Crosse area and reaching parts north of Madison. Oravec says that's concerning because some of those areas in the state already received nearly a foot of rain over the past 24 hours and that raises the risk of flash flooding in the region.

Parts of southeast Minnesota have also been hit with heavy rainfall that has led to flash flooding.

No injuries have been reported, but about 2,200 Xcel Energy customers in La Crosse lost power and the region has seen nearly 40 road closures.

___

6:55 a.m.

Another round of storms triggered flash flood warnings overnight across Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the western counties of La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe were particularly hard hit with 5 to 11 inches of rain. Authorities say there are evacuations taking place in the Coon Valley area. The weather service says two people were rescued from flood water while camping near the Kickapoo River near Rockton in Vernon County.

Adams County in south central Wisconsin was under a flash flood warning until early Tuesday morning after up to 7 inches of rain fell.

Rain continued to fall through early Tuesday in eastern Wisconsin with another heavy round expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The overnight storms largely missed Madison, which is still recovering from last week's record storm and flooding.