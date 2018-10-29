The Latest: World Series sorrow returns for Dodgers fans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Los Angeles Dodgers fans reactions to the World Series (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

For the second straight year, Los Angeles Dodgers fans had to watch another team celebrate a World Series victory on their home field.

The Dodgers lost the series to the Boston Red Sox in five games at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, just as they lost it to the Houston Astros at the stadium a year earlier.

Dodgers fan Brian Beck, who sat in the stands for both celebrations, called it one of the worst experiences of his life.

Another Dodgers fan, Glenda Morales, looked dejected walking away from her seat alongside her daughter as the Red Sox players mobbed each other in the infield after their 5-1 win.

But she said she was still hopeful, insisting the Dodgers would soon break their three-decade drought and win a championship.

___

6:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were holding onto a thin thread of hope as their team stood on the edge of elimination in the World Series.

Sunday night's Game 5 is the season's last at Dodger Stadium regardless of the result, and a cautious optimism is in the air. Down three games to one to the Boston Red Sox, the Dodgers could lose their second-straight World Series and continue a 30-year title drought.

Saturday night's rough loss still stung for some. Longtime Dodger fan Aaron Goldman said it was so painful he swore off baseball, but the vow only lasted one night and he was watching again Sunday.

Scott White, another longtime fan, was more optimistic, saying he thinks the team still has what it takes to win the title.