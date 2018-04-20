The Running Doc: Marathon season upon us

After the running of the great Boston Marathon April 16th, it trumps the sound of the beginning of road race season in New England.

One of my favorite premiere season’s races that starts the race season, is conducted by The Young Woman’s League, which will take place at Compo Beach in Westport on Sunday. Race time is 8:30 a.m.

This is a well-organized race, which I have run many times since it began and proceeds go to charity. Every race is a learning experience and there are many tricks to a proper racing style.

On the morning of this race, if the temperature is especially warm, walk to the starting line with a bottle of cold water. The cold water goes into the body's circulatory system to keep tissues cool. It is still important to be well hydrated before the race.

The mental aspects of racing are most important. Runners need to develop mental toughness in order to succeed in competition. Each and every runner who has ever stepped onto the starting line feels the anxiety and experiences the emotions of competition.

So, with the heat bearing down on us, it was good to know the points of the course. Like where the water stations are located and where the hill and the flats are in order to plan your strategy.

One of the most important factors of racing is to learn how to keep an even pace over the distance. An effective way to run the race is to break it up into thirds. The first third is when to keep that even pace and get your second wind.

The middle third you should know the course so that you can pick up your pace.

Finally, the last third it should be easy to convince yourself that you are ready for the task at hand by keeping a good mental attitude.

Now is the time for a good racing style while getting up on your toes and leaning forward in a relaxed position from the ankle to the head. Then push off with the last bit of weight on the big toe as you pick up the pace to the finish line for a personal record.

As for me, I was always happy to finish in a respectable time with no injuries.

Dr. Robert F. Weiss, a sports podiatrist, was a member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Marathon Trials. Weiss is a veteran of 35 Marathon & has a practice in Darien; affiliated with Stamford Hospital and member of Stamford Health Medical Group-Foot & Ankle. For info visit his Web site at www.stamford

healthmedicalgroup.org, and find a Physician-Dr. Robert F. Weiss.