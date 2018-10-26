The Running Doctor: Marathon season

It is important during pre-marathon week not to deplete carbohydrates, which deplete muscles of glycogen, and not to consume large amounts of protein food for three days early in the week.

This can also deplete muscle glycogen and could lower the runner’s resistance to a cold. Therefore, consume light amounts of carbohydrates early in the week to keep up the body’s resistance, and then increase the amount towards midweek to stay healthy for the big event.

• Don’t wait until you get thirsty to drink water as it may be too late. Drink about 2-3 cups of water each hour to keep the body from dehydrating if it is a hot weather marathon.

• Apply Vitamin A & D Ointment or Aquaphor ointment as a lubricant on places that the body my chafe, such as underarms, breast and between the thighs.

• Always carry some form of identification with you in case an accident should occur. You should also record any medical problems such as diabetic, asthmatic or allergic to penicillin.

• Be prepared with proper clothing for a race day that could be anything from cold and raining to hot and humid.

• Be honest and start where you belong in the pack, according to your pace and time. It will prevent you from being place into a pace that is too fast, which will lead to overstress and possibly not finish at all.

In conclusion, keeping a good physical, mental and spiritual outlook throughout the 26 mile 385 yard race will help you to a successful finish.

Dr. Robert F. Weiss, a sports podiatrist, was a member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Marathon Trials. Weiss is a veteran of 35 Marathon & has a practice in Darien; affiliated with Stamford Hospital and member of Stamford Health Medical Group-Foot & Ankle. For info visit his Web site at www.stamford

healthmedicalgroup.org, and find a Physician-Dr. Robert F. Weiss.