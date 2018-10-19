The Running Doctor: Vitamin D

There is a need for everyone (newborns, children, teens and adults) to increase the recommended amount of vitamin D.

The reason is because it’s been found to help prevent disease. The American Academy of Pediatrics new recommendations is that children will need 400 units daily. To get this amount there may be a need for vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D is naturally produced by the human body when exposed to direct sunlight. For parts of the country this is seasonal, which in turn, reduces the natural production of this important vitamin.

We’re all aware that milk is fortified with vitamin D, but children and teens and some adults usually don’t drink enough of it.

Some researchers say four cups daily would be needed to meet the daily requirement. If unable to get enough milk, consider fish, which is naturally rich in vitamin D. A good breakfast of a whole egg as well as milk and cereal grains (which are often fortified with vitamin D ), as well as yogurt, margarine, oil spreads and bread will help satisfy the body’s needs for vitamin D. D keeps bones strong and might reduce risks of cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Vitamin D deficiency is known to cause several bone diseases including rickets.

Rickets is a childhood disease characterized by impeded growth and deformities of the long bones. D deficiency can also have an effect on osteoporosis, a condition characterized by reduced bone mineral density and increased bone fragility.

From infancy to adulthood there is a critical need to keep the body rich in vitamin D. It’s nothing more than smart and simple preventative measures.