The price of admission: Tolls to enter parts of Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — A plan to charge a toll to drivers coming into the busiest parts of Manhattan could become the reality in New York City.

The revenue from the congestion pricing plan would go toward fixing the woefully underfunded and troubled public transportation system.

If the plan becomes official as part of a budget deal reached by state legislators this weekend, New York City would be the first American city to join the ranks of London, Stockholm and Singapore with a congestion pricing system.

No specific toll amounts have yet been determined, but earlier proposals have suggested tolls as high as $12 for most drivers and up to $25 for trucks.

The congestion toll zone would be from 60th Street down to Manhattan's southern tip.