The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 25, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Crazy Rich Asians
2. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
3. Incredibles 2
4. The Meg
5. Peppermint
6. Mile 22
7. A Quiet Place
8. Deadpool 2
9. Elf (2003)
10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Clovehitch Killer
2. The Dawn Wall
3. Juliet, Naked
4. Time Trap
5. Eighth Grade
6. The Children Act
7. First Reformed
8. Ex Machina
9. Three Identical Strangers
10. The Death of Stalin
