The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 10, 2019:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations
4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
5. iSchedule, HotSchedules
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Spectre Camera, Chroma Noir LLC
10. NBA 2K19, 2K
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Roller Splat!, Voodoo
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Paint Pop 3D,Good Job Games
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU
7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.
10. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Paint Pop 3D, Good Job Games
2. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.
6. Tiny Loops, Voodoo
7. Amazon Prime Video,AMZN Mobile LLC
8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
9. Crowd City, Voodoo
10. Helix Jump, Voodoo
