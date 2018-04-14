Theater to host four-legged friendly movie screening

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont movie theater is going to the dogs this weekend.

The Times Argus reports the Savoy Theater in Montpelier is hosting a special "bring your own dog" screening to celebrate the Wes Anderson flick "Isle of Dogs."

Theater owner James O'Hanlon says they plan to roll out the red carpet for owners and their pups.

Proceeds of the event will go toward the Central Vermont Humane Society.

Admission to the screening is $7.50, and dogs get in free. The screening will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m.