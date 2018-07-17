Thief steals jewelry from local business

DARIEN — Police are investigating after $270 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Post Road business.

On July 11, Kirby and Company contacted police to report a larceny, after workers discovered a significant loss of inventory during a biannual store inventory.

After analyzing surveillance footage, it was revealed a theft had taken place, police said.

During the incident, a suspect was observed concealing jewelry in a bag and exiting the establishment without paying for the items, police said. The total value of the items was $270.

No further details are being released as police investigate the incident.

