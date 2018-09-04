Thousands of fish found dead, stranded on Cape Cod beach

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Provincetown residents say they found thousands of small fish dead from an unexpected mass stranding on a Cape Cod beach.

Provincetown summer resident Glenn Klein says he was walking on the beach Saturday evening when he found a field of dead fish near dry tidal pools. The fish were all 2½ to 3 inches long. The Cape Cod Times reports the beach near Herring Cove began to smell of dead fish by Sunday.

Klein says predators offshore appeared to pushing the fish closer to the beach. He says he's never seen anything like it in the 20 years he's been coming to Provincetown.

