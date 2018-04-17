Thrown bottles lead to charge against teenager

DARIEN — A 16-year-old girl from New Canaan was issued an infraction for possession of alcohol after police received a complaint April 12 about teens throwing bottles from a vehicle.

Police found a car on Allwood Road occupied by four teenage girls from New Canaan. The car belonged to one of the teens, but police said she could not drive because she had been drinking. She also had a backpack that held several bottles of alcohol, according to the report.

All four teens were released to their parents.