Tinley Park eyes regulating short-term home rentals

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Officials in a south suburb of Chicago are studying ways to regulate short-term house rentals after a party at one featured drummers, bagpipes and a horse paraded down the street.

The (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown reports that village officials discussed rules for homeowners who rent rooms or entire houses on online marketplaces such as Airbnb.

Police responded to a November party on a cul-de-sac with dozens of cars parked haphazardly and a livestock trailer partially blocking the road. No arrests were made.

Other suburbs including Evanston, Naperville and Schaumburg have licensed or taxed such properties.

Tinley Park village attorney Patrick Connelly says applying the village hotel-motel tax could cost the village more time and trouble than it was worth.

Licensing could include required guest registries and sufficient insurance.