Titus responds to first lady with 'I Care' message on jacket

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus is responding with a fashion statement of her own to First lady Melania Trump's jacket bearing the message, "I really don't care, do u?"

Titus posted a picture on Twitter Thursday of Mrs. Trump in the green hooded jacket she wore to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents. Titus posted next to it a picture of herself with a piece of paper taped to the back of her jacket that said "I care."

She wrote, "Hey #FLOTUS, try this on for size" and added the hashtags "#WhoWoreItBest" and "#ICare."

The first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says there was "no hidden message" to the jacket.