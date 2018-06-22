https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Titus-responds-to-first-lady-with-I-Care-13017955.php
Titus responds to first lady with 'I Care' message on jacket
Published 2:48 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus is responding with a fashion statement of her own to First lady Melania Trump's jacket bearing the message, "I really don't care, do u?"
Titus posted a picture on Twitter Thursday of Mrs. Trump in the green hooded jacket she wore to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents. Titus posted next to it a picture of herself with a piece of paper taped to the back of her jacket that said "I care."
She wrote, "Hey #FLOTUS, try this on for size" and added the hashtags "#WhoWoreItBest" and "#ICare."
The first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says there was "no hidden message" to the jacket.
