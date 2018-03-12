Today in History

Today is Monday, March 12, the 71st day of 2018. There are 294 days left in the year.

Today's Highlights in History:

On March 12, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, with Sen. Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota placing a strong second. The African island of Mauritius became independent of British rule (on this date in 1992, Mauritius became a republic).

On this date:

In 1622, Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, and Francis Xavier were canonized by Pope Gregory XV along with Teresa of Avila, Philip Neri and Isidore the Laborer.

In 1864, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumed command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies in the Civil War.

In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.

In 1925, Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen died in Beijing.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as "fireside chats," telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation's economic crisis.

In 1938, the Anschluss merging Austria with Nazi Germany took place as German forces crossed the border between the two countries.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman announced what became known as the "Truman Doctrine" to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism.

In 1951, "Dennis the Menace," created by cartoonist Hank Ketcham, made its syndicated debut in 16 newspapers.

In 1971, Hafez Assad was confirmed as president of Syria in a referendum.

In 1980, a Chicago jury found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of the murders of 33 men and boys. (The next day, Gacy was sentenced to death; he was executed in May 1994.)

In 1993, Janet Reno was sworn in as the first female U.S. attorney general. A three-day blizzard that came to be known as "The Storm of the Century" began inundating the eastern third of the U.S. A series of bombings in Mumbai, India, killed 257 people (the explosions were allegedly masterminded by India's most wanted man, Dawood Ibrahim).

In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, who are serving prison terms for kidnapping her.

Ten years ago: New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned two days after reports had surfaced that he was a client of a prostitution ring (Spitzer was succeeded as governor by fellow Democrat David Paterson). Former Sen. Howard Metzenbaum, a liberal Ohio Democrat who challenged big business, died near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at age 90. Space shuttle Endeavour docked with the international space station, kicking off almost two weeks of demanding construction work. Lance Mackey won his second consecutive Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, completing the 1,100-mile journey in just under 9½ days.

Five years ago: Black smoke poured from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that cardinals had failed on their first vote of the papal conclave to choose a new leader of the Catholic Church to succeed Benedict XVI. Mitch Seavey, a 53-year-old former champion, won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in nine days, 7 hours and 39 minutes to become the oldest winner of Alaska's grueling test of endurance.

One year ago: A bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in Haiti, killing at least 34 of them. Authorities in Mexico recovered New England quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey more than a month after it had gone missing from the Patriots' locker room following the game; a Mexican media executive is suspected of stealing the garment.

Today's Birthdays: Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 86. Actress Barbara Feldon is 85. Broadcast journalist Lloyd Dobyns is 82. Actress-singer Liza Minnelli is 72. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is 71. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 70. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 70. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 69. Actor Jon Provost (TV: "Lassie") is 68. Author Carl Hiaasen (HY'-ah-sihn) is 65. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 62. Actress Lesley Manville is 62. Actor Jerry Levine is 61. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 61. Actor Jason Beghe is 58. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 58. Actor Titus Welliver is 56. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 56. Actress Julia Campbell is 55. Actor Jake Weber is 55. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 50. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 50. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 49. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 49. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 45. Actor Rhys Coiro is 39. Country singer Holly Williams is 37. Actor Samm (cq) Levine is 36. Actress Jaimie Alexander is 34. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 24. Actress Kendall Applegate is 19.

Thought for Today: "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader." — John Quincy Adams, American president (1767-1848).