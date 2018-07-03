Toddler dies after being found in swimming pool

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana toddler has died after being pulled from a swimming pool.

A news release from Lafourche (lah-FOOSH') Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says Riley Bourgeois of Matthews died Monday — days before his second birthday.

Webre's statement Tuesday said the child had been playing with a friend as his family visited a neighbor's residence Saturday. He was later found, unresponsive, in a swimming pool at the residence.

Surveillance video showed the boy was able to open a gate to gain access to the fenced-in swimming pool area.

A bystander was already administering CPR when sheriff's deputies, firefighters and state police arrived. The child remained in critical condition until his death.

Drowning is the suspected cause of death but Webre's office said the official cause would be determined later.