Together again? Trump, Pelosi, Schumer tackle infrastructure

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., accompanied by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, calls on a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump and Pelosi and Schumer are coming together in search of a plan to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure. It's seen as the issue with the best chance for the two sides to work together _ though the odds aren't good.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Donald Trump sat down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, the president walked out in a huff and dismissed their government shutdown talks as a "total waste of time."

Nearly four months later, the leaders are at coming together again Tuesday, this time in search of a plan to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure.

It's seen as the issue with the best chance for the two sides to work together this Congress — and even that isn't given good odds for a fruitful ending.

Pelosi and Schumer sent Trump a letter in advance of the meeting outlining their priorities. They said they want to hear from him on how to pay for the improvements, sure to be a sticking point.