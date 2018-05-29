Tower will help reintroduce bald eagles to life in the wild

BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — Wildlife specialists, Duke Energy workers and volunteers are building a 15-foot-tall (4.6-meter-tall) tower in southern Indiana to reintroduce injured bald eagles to the wild.

The tower nearing completion is being built on private Lawrence County property owned by Rick and Lola Nicholson. The (Bloomington Herald-Times reports Lola Nicholson is an animal control officer with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and helps injured animals.

It's called a hacking tower. Hacking is slowly reintroducing eagles into the wild, first by caging them in a nesting tower and then allowing them to leave the tower and return for food and a safe place to rest while the birds learn to fend for themselves.

The tower will have three cages big enough to hold adult eagles. Duke workers set wooden poles for the tower.

