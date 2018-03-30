Town fireworks will take place, planned by Parks & Rec.

Several thousand spectators turned out for the Darien Fireworks Show at Darien High School in 2015.

DARIEN — The people will have their fireworks.

Selectman Susan Marks and Representative Town Meeting member Stacey Tie, who have coordinated the fireworks in previous years, said the fireworks would be scheduled for July 7 at Darien High School.

“We are so grateful to the Darien Parks and Recreation Department, they have raised their hand to plan the 2018 Town fireworks,” Marks and Tie wrote in a March 29 email. “Thank you also to David Genovese and the many sponsors who year after year make donations to this wonderful community event.”

In case of rain July 7, the fireworks will take place the next day.

As has been tradition, the fireworks will take place at Darien High School. According to Marks and Tie, the Board of Education recently approved the use of the location for the summer event.

The Board of Selectmen had approved a budget back in February that cut $13,000 from the budget — money destined toward paying police officers for overtime hours accrued while overseeing the fireworks— but the funds could still be reinstated as the Board of Finance is currently reviewing the town and education budgets for approval.